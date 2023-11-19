Rider killed in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old man was killed on the spot near Narangi dam on Vaijapur Yeola road at Vaijapur tehsil on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Karbhari Jadhav (26, Andarsul, Yeola).

Suraj Jadhav who hailed from Andarsul was working in a finance company at Vaijapur. After his duty, he was returning home on his motorcycle as usual.

In the meantime, a speeding car (MH-15-HG-3071) moving towards Vaijapur from Nashik hit the motorcycle of Suraj at 9 am, which was coming from the opposite direction. He died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. Both the vehicles were damaged badly in the accident.

On receiving information, personnel of Vaijapur tehsil rushed Suraj to a sub-district hospital. After post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives on Sunday. Vaijapur Police Station has taken its note.