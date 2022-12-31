Rider killed in Paithan after 2-wheeler slips

Aurangabad: A 47-year-old man was killed when his two-wheeler slipped on the Paithan-Aurangabad road near Mahanand Milk Dairy at Paithan teshil on Friday evening.

According to details, the deceased Devidas Kisan Gaikwad (Vishrantinagar) who was working in a company was going to attend a religious (Kanduri) programme to Paithan.

His motorcycle (MH-20-AF-5013) was dodged by a truck. He lost control of his motorcycle which slipped on Paithan-Aurangabad Road near Mahanand Milk Dairy in Paithan tehsil at 5.30 pm on Friday.

On sustaining serious injuries on the head and face, Devidas died on the spot.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and rushed the rider to the rural hospital. Medical officers declared him brought dead. Paithan Police Station took note of the accident.