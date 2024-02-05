Riot control squad camping in Pandharpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A riot control squad has been camping at Pandharpur for the past 24 hours after two groups clashes.

It may be noted that former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad and Gram Panchayat member Amerkhand Pathan who came to Pandharpur, Waluj Mahanagar to attend a wedding ceremony on Sunday. However, they had a heated exchange of words. A stone-pelting incident was reported from the area in the afternoon.

The members of both groups had non-cognisable offence against each other after the incident. Police forces reached the sport within half an hour and controlled the situation. Police administration took measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Police personnel were deployed at every chowk along with three armed policemen at the village. Also, a riot control squad was deployed on the spot. The market returned to normalcy in Pandhapur after the police took the lead in it. Police personnel did patrolling of the area four times on Monday while the riot control squad was camping at the main chowk.

Box

Appeal on social media from both groups

Pathan and Gaikwad made their posts on social media related to Sunday’s incident. In the posts, they described the incidents on their own and appealed to their supporters to work with new energy without any fear. Police are keeping a watch on office-bearers, activists and social media posts of both the groups. Senior police inspector Avinash Aghav said that no one should make any post or comment to create a rift between two communities or disturb communal harmony, otherwise, action would be taken against them.