Rise in criminal activities in extended part of city worry's alert citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The growing incidents of looting and robbery have become a matter of grave concern for the residents staying in different localities of the new city area. In the last two and a half months, 23 incidents of looting and 236 incidents of vehicle lifting and house-breaking thefts have taken place. Besides, in a fresh development, two persons were beaten and looted in Garkheda and at API Corner in the last 12 hours.

In the first case, Avinash Arjun Malwatkar (Disha Niwara) was returning home from work on March 8 at midnight. While he was passing through API Corner, three youths riding on a motorcycle stopped him for want of tobacco. Later on, they beat him and whisked away cash Rs 500 and a mobile handset from his pocket and then ran away towards Cidco Bus Stand.

In the second incident, the 27-year-old Rajesh Chavan was returning home from a religious function on Saturday at 10 pm. When he was passing through Garkheda. One unidentified person asked for a lift. Showing humanity, Rajesh gave him the lift. After a few yards, the accused placed a sharp knife at the waist and forced him to take the vehicle at an isolated place. Later on, the accused snatched away a gold ornament weighing one tola, a silver bracelet, and a mobile phone and fled away.

According to alert citizens, the goons are often seen standing on the road in Shiv Shankar Colony till 2 am. Four days ago, a gang with 12 persons parked the vehicles on the road. They cut the cake and celebrated the occasion by making noises.

On March 9, 10-12 cakes were being cut on the road from Mill Corner to Barapulla. One side of the road is closed to vehicles as the construction of the road is underway, but the goons conducted their event on the road which was open for vehicles. Ironically, the office of the commissionerate of police is situated at a very close distance. The million-dollar question is why these nuisance creators are not afraid of the police.

Growing graph of incidents

Date Vehicles and other thefts/HBTs/looting

January 1 to 30 - 88/29/12

February 1 to 25 -58/20/04

Feb 26 to March 11 - 34/07/07

Total - 180/56/23