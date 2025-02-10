Rise in fake cops: Businessman tricked, gold stolen

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The number of fake cops in the city is rising, raising serious concerns. In a recent incident, two fraudsters posing as policemen tricked a hotel businessman into removing his gold jewellery under the guise of safety and fled with 2.7 tolas (approximately 27 grams) of gold. The incident took place in Jyotinagar on February 9 around noon.

Satish Sakunde (53) was heading to get clothes ironed when two men on a motorcycle stopped him. They warned him against wearing gold in public and insisted he remove it. Sakunde refused, saying he would do so at home. At that moment, a passerby, acting as an ordinary citizen, pretended to remove his jewellery. Using this as an example, the fraudsters pressured Sakunde into taking off his ornaments. They pretended to wrap the jewellery in paper and handed him a fake package before speeding away.

-------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Jewellery replaced with stones

Sakunde opened the package only to find small stones instead of his jewellery. The thieves had escaped with his 8-gram gold chain, two rings weighing 8 grams, and another 3-gram ring.

-------------------------(BOX)--------------------------

Where are the real police?

Just days ago, fake cops robbed a woman behind Reliance Mall near Gajanan Maharaj Temple Road. Several similar incidents have occurred in the city, with fraudsters posing as police officers or philanthropists. Despite some cases being caught on smart CCTV cameras, authorities have yet to track down these criminals. Frustrated residents now question whether fake cops are more active in the city than real ones.