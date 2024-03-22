Rishi Kumar Bagla assumes deputy chairman role at CII Western Region

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rishi Kumar Bagla assumed the role of deputy chairman at CII Western Region and Swati Salgaocar took over as chairperson for 2024-25.

The appointments were announced during the region's council meeting on Friday in Goa, signaling a new phase focused on economic growth and sustainability.

Bagla is the chairman and managing director, BG Li-In Electricals Ltd and Salgaocar is the president of VM Salgaocar and Brother Pvt Ltd.

The leadership duo aims to address critical areas including ease and cost of doing business, quality of life enhancement, and promoting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Their agenda includes fostering partnerships with governmental bodies, launching targeted projects, and collaborating with state governments to align priorities and share best practices.

With a wealth of experience and a shared vision, the new leadership aims to drive positive change and unlock the region's potential with commitment to innovation and inclusive growth to catalyze development and address pressing challenges faced by the Western Region.