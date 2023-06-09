Rising education costs cause concern for parents as new academic year begins

Strain on the monthly budget as salaries remain stagnant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the new academic year commences, parents across the region are expressing deep concern over the increasing cost of educational materials. The prices of books, notebooks, and other essentials have witnessed a significant surge. Some parents even claim that the amount they spent on their own education throughout their lifetime is now equivalent to the expenses incurred on their child's education in just one year.

One of the primary factors contributing to the increased financial burden is the rising cost of books. Prices have risen by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per copy, while A-4 size notebooks are in high demand, with 100-page notebooks being sold at Rs 30 and 200-page notebooks priced at Rs 60.

To alleviate the weight of school bags, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research has consolidated the syllabus of six subjects into a single book. Students now need to carry only one notebook. Consequently, parents must purchase four books for the year, with the price of first-class books rising from Rs 129 to Rs 285 this year.

Another significant contributor to the increased expenses is the rising cost of school supplies. The prices of bags have increased by 10 percent. Retailers in the city said that the bags range from Rs 200 to Rs 2500, with the parachute bag featuring four to five pockets gaining popularity among students.

Price of school uniforms remain same

There is some relief in the form of unchanged uniform designs. Most schools have maintained their existing uniforms, leading to stable prices. Romi Chhabada, a local trader, confirmed that the uniform prices have remained the same as last year.

Rs 30 crore note books

An estimated Rs 30 crore note books set will be sold during June and July. The wholesale turnover of books has already reached up to Rs 14 crores. Sunil Ajmera, a wholesale trader, reported a turnover of Rs 10 crores in the wholesale sector alone.