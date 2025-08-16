RJ International School celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RJ International School marked the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The celebration began with the hoisting of the national flag by the chief guest Vivek Deshpande, accompanied by guest of honour George Fernandes, school president Raghavendra Joshi, vice-president Rajdeep Singh Chawla, secretary Parmeshwar Solonke, principal Shilpa Pathak, and vice-principal Gajanan Joshi.

A vibrant cultural programme showcased the talents of students across various grades. The pre-primary dances delighted the audience with their innocence and energy.

The dignitaries appreciated the students for their performances and encouraged them to uphold the values of freedom, unity, and responsibility.