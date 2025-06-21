RJ International School celebrates International Yoga Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: RJ International ICSE School celebrated International Yoga Day with great zeal. The event highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being among students and staff. The celebration witnessed active participation from the school management, principal, teachers, and students, who all came together to practise various forms of yogasanas.

Under the guidance of trained instructors, students showcased different types of yogasanas and breathing techniques. Secretary Parameshwar Solunke commended students' efficiency and liveliness in the demonstration. Principal Shilpa Pathak appreciated the efforts of all participants and organizers, stating that Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it is a way to build discipline, focus, and inner peace.