Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The RJ International School recorded excellent result in the ICSE 10th Board Examinations, 2024-25 results of which were declared today. Twelve students scored above 90% marks; 26 students passed with distinction and the rest passed in the first division.

Yashraj Gadiya (97.40%) is the school topper, Ved Kulkarni (96.20%) stood second and Rajeshwari Sonwane and Raunak Bajaj bagged the third position by scoring 94.80% marks each.

Yashraj (Geography), Ved (Biology) and Rajeshwari (History-Civics) achieved perfect score of 100 marks in individual subjects. School president Raghavendra Joshi, vice-resident Rasdeep Singh Chawla, secretary Parmeshwar Solunke and principal Shilpa Pathak, along with all teaching staff congratulated all achievers. They said that this success is purely an outcome of untiring efforts, positive mindset, determination and dedication of both students and teachers and students have made the school proud.

RJ International School students excel; Yashraj Gadiya, Ved Kulkarni, Rajeshwari Sonwaneand Raunak Bajaj are school toppers

