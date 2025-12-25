Road outside Bajrang Chowk gripped by drunkards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An on-ground inspection by Lokmat Times has found that the stretch connecting Bajrang Chowk to Baliram Patil School has turned into an open-air drinking zone, exposing serious lapses in civic discipline and enforcement. Drunkards openly consume liquor beside a wine shop on the main road during the day and late into the night leaving behind empty bottles, disposable glasses and a stench from public urination.

Despite being a busy route used by students, women and daily commuters, the nuisance continues unchecked. Women and young girls report discomfort while passing through the area, raising questions over official claims on women’s safety. Local watchmen say their interventions are ignored, while police action remains sporadic. Autorickshaw drivers report loss of livelihood as women avoid the spot. “This has been going on for years,” said garage owner Sheikh Latif, demanding sustained action to restore order and cleanliness.