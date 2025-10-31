Road to Ajanta Caves in terrible condition: Belgium tourists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An elderly Belgium couple has voiced their frustration over the poor condition of the road leading to the world-famous Ajanta Caves. After travelling nearly 100 kilometers (one way), the couple described the journey as extremely uncomfortable and urged authorities to repair the road soon to ease the difficulties faced by tourists.

The visitors, Drik Coppens and his wife Maric Louis, aged between 65 and 70, arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday evening. During their two-day stay, they visited major heritage sites including the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, and Bibi ka Maqbara before departing for Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

In a video message, Drik said, “The road to Ajanta Caves is in a terrible state. We lose a lot of time (trying to navigate the potholes along the highway). I really hope it improves soon.” His wife Maric added, “The road condition is horrible.”

When contacted Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) president Jaswant Singh said, “Ajanta and Ellora Caves were India’s first UNESCO World Heritage Sites, declared in 1983 — they are our pride. Unfortunately, the road conditions are pathetic, almost as bad as they were in 2019. Every day we hear similar complaints from both domestic and international tourists. The concerned authorities must act immediately to improve the situation.”