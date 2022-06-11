Roads turn into ponds in many parts in the old city

Only 45 minutes of rain causes water logging

Aurangabad, June 11:

Administrator Astik Kumar Pandey repeatedly ordered to complete various works before the monsoon. But there was no effect on the officers and staff of the ward offices. It rained for only 45 minutes in the old city on Saturday afternoon. However, the roads turned into ponds due to stagnant water.

For the last two years, the municipal administration has almost discontinued the contract system for small works. Many works are being done by the laborers from the ward offices of the municipal corporation. Before the rainy season, the Pandey ordered the nullah to be cleaned. But many nullahs are still full of garbage, silt and dirt. The administration also instructed to inspect the manholes of all the drainage lines in the city and ensure all manholes are covered.

But the first rain exposed the lack of coordination in the municipal corporation. The town hall area, which is a short distance from the municipal headquarters, had a feet of water. Knee-deep water accumulated at Nayi Basti on Budhilane road. Such scenes were seen in many places in the city. The silt in the drainage lines of the flyover has not been removed.