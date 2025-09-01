Robberies persist at Central Bus Station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Theft continues at the central bus station, with passengers falling victim despite the police outpost.

On August 30, thieves snatched the mangalsutra of Laxmi Bai, mother of Vishnu Raut (27, Sillod), in the crowd. The incident occurred as they boarded a bus to Nashik at platform 3. Raut filed a complaint at Kranti Chowk police station after returning from the trip. Over the past month, more than 20 passengers have lost mobile phones, wallets, and mangalsutras at the bus station. On August 30, two thieves were caught by passengers and handed to the police, but interrogation yielded no substantial leads. Passengers and local commuters express growing concern over the continuing security lapse at the station.