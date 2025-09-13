Robbery Foiled: Two Gang Members Arrested, Four Escape

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police from the Local Crime Branch arrested two gang members planning a robbery, while four others managed to escape. The operation took place on Friday night in the Vaijapur area. The arrested men are Amol Sairam Gaikwad (27) and Govind Nivrutti Pawar (20), both residents of Belgav, Vaijapur taluka.

Police received information that five to six men had stopped a car near Indian Dhaba, along the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Belgav area, preparing to commit a robbery. Acting on the tip-off, the Local Crime Branch team, led by Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput, raided the car. Amol Gaikwad and Govind Pawar were caught, while Laxman alias Lakhan Namdev Jagtap, Vikram alias Vicky Balasaheb Borge (both from Bhaggav, Vaijapur taluka), and two unidentified men escaped under the cover of darkness. Police recovered robbery-related materials from the arrested men. Seized items from the accused Country-made pistols, live cartridges, nylon ropes, wires, cutting knives and paper cutters, hammer, sieve, iron rods, iron sheets, iron poles, knives, black spray for CCTV cameras, hexablade, face masks, chili powder, lanterns,s iren, police baton, resin bag, and two mobile phones The total value of the seized items is Rs 1,59,450.