Rocket hits youth’s eye

No clarity regarding vision status

Aurangabad:

A rocket fired on the occasion of Diwali hit the right eye of a 19-year-old youth who was sitting at a distance from his house. The impact has severely damaged his eye. Doctors said that it will be clear after three to four days whether his vision has survived.

The youth has been identified as Karan Ghate. He is currently undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). As per information, Ghate was sitting outside his house on Monday. In no time, a rocket landed directly on his right eye. Then it burst at some distance from him. He suffered serious injuries to his right eyelid and eye. He was rushed to a private hospital, but was later shifted to the GMCH. Doctors performed a surgery on his eyelid. Doctors said that the blood clot in the eye will take four to five days to clear. It will then clear whether he has any vision.

Treatment of 11 patients in the GMCH

A total of 11 patients were treated for burns caused by firecrackers in the GMCH on Monday night. Doctors said that ten patients were discharged after treatment, while one patient had to be admitted.