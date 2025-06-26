Rohini Khotkar in police custody till June 27

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a development in the Rs 3.46 crore Bajajnagar robbery case, the crime branch arrested Rohini Khotkar (35), sister of slain dacoity mastermind Amol Khotkar. She was remanded in police custody till June 27 on Tuesday.

Rohini was picked up late Monday night after police gathered evidence of her role in concealing stolen property. During a search at her Padegaon residence, officials seized 220 grams of gold jewellery and seven live cartridges buried beneath the Tulsi Vrindavan outside her house. She had earlier confessed to hiding 31 kg of silver in a car parked outside a garage, which police later recovered. Statements from co-accused Suresh Gangane, her friend Khushi, and another female associate also confirmed her possession of stolen gold.

Court drama and emotional plea

In court on Tuesday, Rohini cited her father’s old age and pleaded for nighttime bail. “Allow me to go home at night; question me during the day,” she told the magistrate, adding that constant pressure from the case had pushed her and her father to the brink of suicide. Police said Rohini switched off her phone and fled to Goa on June 18 after being summoned. Investigators suspect she handed over gold to a friend named Ranjit, based in Goa and Karnataka. Crime branch teams are heading to both states. She had also acquired a new SIM card and contacted three suspicious individuals, whose identities are under investigation.

Case update at a glance:

Arrested: 21

Encounter: 1 (Amol Khotkar)

Recovered so far: 794g gold, 32kg silver, Rs 8 lakh cash, 3 four-wheelers and 1 two-wheeler.