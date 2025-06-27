Rohini Khotkar jailed on Wedding Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the latest twist in the Rs 6 crore Ladda heist case, Rohini Khotkar was sent to Harsul Jail on June 26 her wedding day after police seized Rs 9 lakh linked to a land deal funded through stolen gold. The plot, purchased just hours before her brother Amol Khotkar was killed in a police encounter, was registered in her name.

According to police inspector Sambhaji Pawar, the land in Padegaon, valued at Rs 9 lakh, was bought on May 26 using cash from gold sold after the May 15 robbery at businessman Santosh Ladda’s bungalow. At the time of the burglary, Ladda was abroad. The gang made off with 5.5 kg of gold and 32 kg of silver. So far, 21 people have been arrested. Amol, identified as the mastermind, was killed during a shootout in Sajapur Shivar with assistant inspector Ravikant Gache. His girlfriend Khushi stayed with him from the time of the robbery until his death.

---------------

Deal sealed hours before Encounter

Khushi, during her interrogation, revealed how the land deal was finalised with Amol and Rohini present during the handover of cash and paperwork in Padegaon, near the railway tracks. Rohini’s arrest on June 24 came after investigators confirmed her direct involvement in facilitating the transaction.

---------------

Goa trip, suspicion, and wedding crash

Police sources said Rohini switched off her phone on June 18 and traveled to Goa to meet her fiancé Ranjit, a Bengaluru native working in a Goa casino. She returned on June 23 and tried to cancel the land deal, but was arrested before any reversal could happen. Ironically, her wedding day became her remand date.

---------------

Friend under scanner

The crime branch detained Ranjit from Goa on Thursday. He was brought in for questioning on Friday. Investigators suspect Rohini may have shared sensitive information with him regarding the loot, hiding spots, and transactions.