Role of family and educators important in shaping young entrepreneurs

Round table discussion held on National Startup Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A round table discussion on National Startup Day was hosted by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) on Tuesday. The experts emphasized the powerful influence of parents and teachers in fostering a mindset that embraces innovation and challenges conventional molds.

The roundtable formed a part of Startup Innovation Week, a nationwide initiative organized by Magic from January 10 to 16 to align with the ministry of commerce and industry's celebration of India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

Mukund Bhogle, director of Magic, stressed that independent thinking and a refusal to be confined by traditional norms are hallmarks of successful entrepreneurs. He urged early intervention to cultivate entrepreneurial seeds within students, aiming to create a society rich in self-starters.

Assistant commissioner of skill development center Suresh Varade and district vocational and training officer Dr Abhijit Alte, spoke about building a supportive startup ecosystem. Participants engaged in conversations about mentorship, infrastructure, seed funding, networking, and internationalization, recognizing their collective impact on startup success.

Representatives from educational institutions, industry bodies, and local startups actively contributed to the dialogue, sharing perspectives and insights.

Throughout the week, Magic hosted a spectrum of activities, including workshops, training camps, mentoring sessions, podcast seminars, and roundtable discussions, fostering knowledge sharing and providing valuable resources to the local startup community.

Local startups honoured

Ashish Garde, director of Magic, highlighted the organization's contributions to the region's startup ecosystem over the past year and honored local innovators, including Abha Kabra and Anand Mishra of Baby Cloud, recipients of the best application award from Google India, and Akshay Chavan, developer of the Jijai Tractor trolley.