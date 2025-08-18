Role of higher education imp for achieving goal of developed India : Dr Shailendra Deolankar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is completely student-centric. This policy will provide students with academic freedom, flexibility and opportunity for skill development. The role of higher education is very important for the journey from a developing India to a developed India,” asserted Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Higher Education at the valedictory ceremony of the Faculty Development Programme organised at Deogiri College, recently.

Speaking online, he said that the NEP has the potential to transform the youth into productive power.

“For the quality, evaluation and improvement of higher education, we all should go beyond the framework of the traditional educational process. Understand NEP and implement it effectively,” he said. Dr Deolankar said that the State is a pioneer in the implementation of the NEP.

Former Vice Chancellor of MGM University Dr Sudhir Gavhane, said that if India wants to establish its strong position in the world's knowledge economy, it should at least quadruple its investment in research and development in the next two decades. Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar and others also spoke. Vice principal Dr Ganesh Mohite and others were present.