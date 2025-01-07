Roshan Gate road likely to be completed in one month!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The development of the road from Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate was started three months ago under the Smart City Mission and it will take another month to complete, it is learnt. However, the delay is causing inconvenience to the residents (especially the vehicle owners) and traders in the area. Hence they demanded that the work be completed immediately.

This road in the old city is of great importance as it connects various localities extended between Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate. The issue of road widening had been a topic of discussion for many years and even reached the bench of the High Court. The municipal corporation had previously made several attempts to widen but without success. Administrator G Sreekanth conducted an inspection and directed that the road be widened to 40 feet. However, there was no funding available for the roadwork. Hence it was decided that the work would be carried out through the Smart City contractor. It was assessed that some properties were affected by the widening. Hence the municipal corporation requested to have these properties demolished voluntarily.

It may be noted that one or two property owners did not make the land available for the road. As a result, two weeks ago, the administrator intervened and pressured them. After that, the path for widening was cleared. The Smart City project, focusing on shifting water pipelines and drainage lines, completed the DLC (Dry Lean Concrete) or primary concreting work for the road. Soon, the road will be constructed with cement concrete. After that, water will be sprayed on it for 15 days. The entire process will take at least a month, said the sources in the Smart City.

Obstacle of electric poles

A 9-metre wide cement concrete road will be constructed, with 1.5-metre footpaths on both sides. However, in some places, electric poles are causing obstruction. There is a possibility that encroachments may occur again behind the poles. Citizens have requested the municipal corporation to immediately relocate these streetlights.

300-metre long road

The road from Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate is only 300 meters long. Over Rs 1 crore will be spent on this project through the Smart City initiative.