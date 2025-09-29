Roshan Gate to Madani Chowk road freed from encroachments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad on Monday demolished small and large encroachments existing on the road extended from Roshan Gate to Madani Chowk. This stretch of road often witnessed traffic congestion. During the operation, six abandoned four-wheelers parked on the road were also seized.

Last week, an ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam on this very road in the evening. Local residents recorded a video of the incident and sent it to the municipal administrator. Citizens also informed the administrator about the traffic congestion over the phone. After hearing the grievances of the public, the administrator directed Santosh Wahule, the controlling officer of the anti-encroachment cell, to take action.

Accordingly, on Saturday (September 27), an announcement through the public address system (PDS) was made in the area, asking vendors to voluntarily remove their encroachments, warning that action would be taken by the corporation on Monday. Despite the notice, the encroachments were not removed by the vendors. Hence, action began at 11 am on Monday. From Roshan Gate to Madani Chowk, various small and large structures such as stalls, tinsheds, and raised platforms measuring approximately 10x15 feet on both sides of the road were removed. During the operation, traders and citizens cooperated with the team during the action.

Ward officer Naeem Ansari, building inspectors Syed Jamshed and Sanjay Suradkar, personnel from the Nagarik Mitra Pathak, and traffic police were present during the drive.

On Tuesday morning, the operation will continue from Madani Chowk to the old Central Octroi Naka on both sides of the road. Following this, similar action will be taken to remove encroachments from Katkat Gate to Police Mess and from Champa Chowk to Jinsi.