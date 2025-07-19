Rotaract Club, Airport hosts Dist Assembly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rotaract Club of Aurangabad Airport hosted the prestigious ‘Aarambh - District Assembly and Award Night 2025–26’, recently at PES College of Engineering.

Host Club president Rtr Varun Kulkarni and project chair Rtr Swapnil Chopade delivered welcome address. Chief guest PDRR Rtn Maitreya Mudkawi delivered a keynote address, praising the club’s efforts and emphasizing the values of leadership and service that define Rotaract.

IPDRR PHF Rtn Rtr Dr Rohit Chavan shared highlights of the successful previous term. This was followed by the formal handover of responsibilities to DRR Ar Ketaki Kulkarni, who outlined her vision for the year ahead and introduced her District Officer Team.

Chief guest and District Governor Rtn. Sudhir Lature inspired the members. Guest of honour, PDRR and DRCC Rtn Prasad Warad also shared valuable insights.

The District Award Night recognised clubs and individuals for their exceptional contributions during the previous term. Chief guest for the ceremony IPDG Rtn Suresh Saboo felicitated the awardees. Co-project chair Rtr Namrata Karande delivered closing remarks. Host Club secretary Rtr Shreya Deshpande proposed a vote of thanks. Senior Rotarians such as Ved Jhagirdar, Bharat Chopade, Udhhav Shirsat, Rustom Tupe, PDG Rukhmesh Jakotiya, IPDRCC Sangeeta Tambat, PDRR Sanjay Kulkarni, Ajit Vaishnav, Hemant Landge, PDRR Sagar Kharade, and PDRR Madhur Agrawal were present.