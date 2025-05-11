Rotary Turf cricket tournament concludes with enthusiastic participation and thrilling final

Chhatrapatui Sambhajinagar

City witnessed an energetic display of sportsmanship during the Rotary Family Turf Cricket Tournament, organized by the Rotary Club of Aurangabad Central under the theme “Rotary Connects.” The event featured six enthusiastic teams representing different Rotary Clubs, bringing together members for a day of camaraderie and competition.

The tournament was inaugurated by past district Governor Rtn. Suhas Vaidya and Rtn. Rukhmesh Jakhotia. In a nail-biting final match, the Rotary Warriors of Aurangabad Central, led by Rtn. Shaurya Soni, triumphed over the East Risers from Rotary Club of Aurangabad East by 9 runs. Soni delivered a spectacular performance, scoring 85 runs and earning the Best Batter of the tournament award. District Governor Rtn. Dr. Suresh Sabu and other dignitaries, including Suhas Kothari, Rtn. Animesh Singh, and Rtn. Satish Lonikar, felicitated the winners. Among women participants, Dr. Kiran Mundda was recognized as Best Batter and Dr. Sonali Soni as Best Bowler. Contributors such as Rtn. Dr. Rajeev Mundda, Rtn. Nilesh Bamb, and Rtn. Shailesh Deshpande played important roles in the event's success, alongside club president Rtn. Dr. Sachin Soni and secretary Abed Patel. The tournament was a testament to Rotary’s spirit of unity through sport.