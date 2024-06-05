Round-wise votes of candiates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2024 11:25 PM2024-06-05T23:25:02+5:302024-06-05T23:25:02+5:30
Round------Sandipan Bhumare---Imtiaz Jaleel---Chandrakant Khaire---Harshawardhan Jadhav--Afsar Khan
1st to 5th--------86,586----------------------84,637-------58,270------------------------9,576----------------------11,643
6th to 10th----1,86,177-------------------1,59,228-------1,16,440---------------17,655------------------------22,363
11th to 15th---2,78,704-------------------2,33,388-------1 ,72,974--------------25,136---------------------38,010
16thto 20th-----3,90,705------------------2,83,944--------2 ,39,209---------------31,289-----------------56,467
21stto 25th-----4,68,138------------------3,37,006---------2, 86,244---------------39,426------------------66,813
26thto 27th-----4,76,130------------------3,41,480--------2,93 ,450---------------39,828------------------69,266