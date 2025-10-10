Rowdies assault waiter and bar owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered with the Jawaharnagar Police Station against Ravi Satdive (resident of Ramanagar), Ajay Yashwante, and Mukesh Jadhav (residents of Panchshil Nagar) for assaulting a bar owner and a waiter and issuing death threats after being asked to pay the bill for the beer they consumed.

On October 7, the three accused had gone to Sayali Hotel, owned by Bharat Reddy of Shivshankar Colony, to drink alcohol. Around 11:30 pm , waiter Ganesh Rathod presented them with a bill of ₹1,230. The trio refused to pay and started abusing him. Furthermore, Ajay took another beer bottle from the fridge without permission. When Reddy demanded payment, all three of them created a ruckus and physically assaulted him.