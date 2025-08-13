Rowdies drag man by car, assault citizens in MHADA colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped residents of MHADA colony opposite Dhule hospital on August 12 evening when three rowdies in a speeding car rammed into a man, dragged him down the road, and attacked multiple pedestrians. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm.

Police have booked Dhamma Joshi (MHADA colony), Mahesh Khade (Murtizapur), and one Ratnaparkhe at MIDC Cidco police station. According to a 22-year-old complainant, her brother-in-law Santosh Gadekar (35) was standing roadside when the accused, in a speeding car (MH-20-EG-8146) with its horn blaring, ordered him to move aside. One of them got out, assaulted Santosh, dragged him at high speed, dumped him a short distance away, and beat him again. When she rushed to help, they shoved her away. The violence continued as the trio sped through the road, honking aggressively and trying to scare pedestrians. They drove towards Aditya Rathod, Ankit Kamble, and Ruturaj Mishra, forced them to stop, and assaulted them too. Locals condemned the open display of violence. Police constable Raju Kotwal is investigating.