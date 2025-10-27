Rowdy creates panic in Shah Bazaar; attacks two with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic spread in Shah Bazaar’s Bhoi Wada area on Friday night when a rowdy, shouting “Who killed my father?”, went on a rampage waving a knife in the air. He attacked two men, kicked another, and threatened several locals with death around 10.30 pm on October 25.

The City Chowk police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Zoheb Pathan(Chaus Colony, Shah Bazaar). Zoheb attacked Shrikant Komatwar (32, Swami Vivekanand nagar), Yogesh Ratale, and Shubham Dubakwad, and also threatened Gaurav Sundarwad, Amarnath Gandalwad, and Ganesh Gokhale with dire consequences, according to the complaint filed by Shrikant Komatwar. Police said the incident followed a minor altercation earlier that evening around 9 pm, when Zoheb’s father, Shoeb Pathan, had a minor collision with another bike. Though the matter was settled, Zoheb returned later, armed with a knife, and confronted the group who were chatting nearby. He first kicked Shubham Dubakwad, threatened him with the knife, and then turned on Gaurav, shouting angrily. Moments later, he attacked Yogesh Ratale, who was talking on the phone the knife cut his hand instead of his neck. When others tried to restrain him, Zoheb ignored them and tried to stab Shrikant Komatwar in the neck, but the blow landed on his forehead, leaving him bleeding heavily. After the attack, Zoheb fled the scene. Police sub-inspector Bhagwat Muthal and a special team from City Chowk police station have launched a search operation to nab the accused.