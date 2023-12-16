Royal Oaks School students excel in Dr Bhabha Exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2023 12:40 AM2023-12-16T00:40:03+5:302023-12-16T00:40:03+5:30
Students of Class 6 and 9 from Royal Oaks World School excelled in the Dr Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik Competition organised by the Greater Bombay Science Teachers' Association. Out of 38 participants, a remarkable 19 students passed the examination and will appear for the second level. They were honoured by the school principal and headmistress for their outstanding performance.