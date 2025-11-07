RPI (A) leader Kundan late escapes attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

RPI (A) Marathwada vice-president Kundan Late narrowly escaped a midnight attack near Waluj Cidco Mahanagar-2 Gate around 12.43 am on Friday. Returning from Jalna with district president Balkrishna Ingle, Late’s car was blocked and stoned by two unidentified men. The incident’s video went viral, sparking protests outside Waluj MIDC police station, where party workers demanded strict action. Late met senior PI Rameshwar Gade and reminded police about his November 6 complaint warning of threats to his life. Police have launched a probe to trace the suspects seen in the footage.