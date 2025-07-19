RPI chief warns of protest over inaction in atrocity case
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Republican Party of India (RPI) state president Bapurao Kadam has warned of a mass agitation if the accused in two atrocity cases are not arrested within two days.
Kadam alleged that despite a clear assault on Dalit youths on July 9 in Limbgaon (Paithan tehsil), the police arrested the victims instead under a robbery charge. The original atrocity complaint named nine local men, including Vasant and Bhisma Pawar, and others from the Hingle and Nirmal families. Yet, even ten days later, the accused remain free. A week ago, an RPI delegation met superintendent of police Vinay Kumar Rathod, who directed Pathod police inspector Pandit to take action. However, Kadam said no arrests have followed. "Are the police working under political pressure?" Kadam asked, demanding immediate arrests or warning of street protests.