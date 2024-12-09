RPI (D) burns EVM at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

RPI (D) members burned an electronic voting machine (EVM) during a protest at Kranti Chowk on Monday morning. They demanded the cancellation of the 2024 EVM-based assembly elections and a return to ballot paper voting. They also urged the imposition of the president’s rule in Maharashtra and the public release of the Bhima Koregaon Riot Inquiry Commission’s report.

RPI (D) leader and former Zilla Parishad member Ramesh Gaikwad led the protest. He said the movement aimed to address these demands. Gaikwad alleged that EVMs were manipulated to help certain parties seize power, which undermines free and fair elections. He demanded 100% VVPAT counting and the right for candidates to seek redressal. He also criticized the 16 extensions granted to the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission and accused authorities of suppressing its findings. Participants included Vijay Wahul, Ramesh Jayabhaye, Danny Jagtap, Satish Kale, Vijay Pattekar, Vidya Gaikwad, Nilu Bhole, Pratham Kamble, Abhimanyu Ambhore, Sunil Ratnaparkhe, Aniket Misaal, Sandeep Wahul, Pratik Gaikwad, Sangharsh Gaikwad, Sumedh Khandagale, Shubham Magare, Rausaheb Khade, Raju Jadhav, Aslam Bhai, Chandrakant Banker, Devidas Kharat, Sagar Bagul, and others.