Rs 10-crore underpass turns into a failure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The troubles surrounding the Shivajinagar underpass show no signs of ending, causing inconvenience to commuters. Poor technical planning and substandard construction have led to serious structural issues, prompting discussions on whether the underpass should be closed and replaced by a four-lane road with a railway gate, as before.

Built to connect southern localities such as Satara and Devlai to the city, the underpass suffered from poor technical assessment. The railway’s structural wing has been blamed for the failure, while the public works department (PWD) under the World Bank project has distanced itself. The railway administration has been trying to fix the faults for the past six months.

The PWD handled the concrete and wall structure work, while the railway constructed the bridge and drainage system, each department spending Rs 5 crore. However, the railway failed to consider the natural drainage pattern, resulting in frequent flooding. Even after installing an iron shed, roof leakage continues.

Endless troubles

A 450-meter-long, 4-foot-diameter pipe was installed beneath the underpass to carry underground water, with 15 inspection chambers placed every 15–20 meters. One chamber collapsed in May, its debris blocking the drainage line. The blockage was never fully cleared, and unseasonal rains flooded the route again. In August, the slab began leaking. Despite joint inspections by the railway and PWD engineers, and assurances from senior officials, the problems persist, and even an accident has occurred there.

A Rs 10-crore project in poor condition

The entire project cost Rs 10 crore. Near the bypass behind Hiwale Lawns, the drain outlet by the railway tracks has been blocked, leaving no outlet for the underpass water. The water in the railway’s drainage chambers does not flow with enough pressure, leading to repeated clogging. Experts say that despite temporary fixes with metal sheets, the drainage system must be completely redesigned.