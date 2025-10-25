Rs 127-crore Maharashtra’s first ‘Chhava NCC Academy’ set up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The foundation stone for Maharashtra’s first seven-storey NCC Academy, named ‘Chhava NCC Academy,’ was laid on Saturday at Padegaon by State Sports, Youth Affairs, Minority Development and Aukaf Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate along with Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, Maharashtra Directorate, NCC.

“I know the value of NCC cadets and how their training benefits the community. This training nurtures young leaders, and the cadets will definitely benefit from the Chhava NCC Academy,” said Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate. The ceremony was attended by station commander brig. Virender Singh, MGM university vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, directorate of sports and youth services additional deputy director Amravati Shekhar Patil, deputy director Pune Uday Joshi, group commander brig. Anup Barbare, project manager Col. brig. Sunil Reddy, and other dignitaries.

According to PWD officials, the Rs 127-crore project is expected to be completed by 2027. An initial Rs 2 crore has been allotted, with another Rs 50 crore proposed for the project. The basement work is already progressing rapidly. The Maharashtra NCC Directorate currently comprises seven groups with 63 NCC units across the Army, Navy, and Air Wings, covering nearly 1,700 educational institutions in 36 districts, with around one lakh students enrolled from 1,800 schools and colleges.

----------

Girls get equal priority

Girls will receive the same facilities, training, and opportunities as male cadets, ensuring equal priority and inclusion, said Major General Vivek Tyagi.

----------

State-of-the-art NCC facility in the city

For the first time, the city will have a small arms firing range, PT ground, obstacle training course, amphitheatre, and a seven-storey hostel for 500 cadets. Every year, 24,000 NCC cadets from Marathwada and Khandesh are trained, and 35 NCC camps are held across schools and colleges during holidays and summer.

----------

Why Chhava Academy

Chhava Academy is a visionary initiative focused on leadership development and capacity building for cadets, instructors, and associated personnel. Named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhava symbolizes the courage and valor of a lion’s cub bravery, discipline, and dedication.

----------

Dignitaries not present

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLC Vikram Kale, MLAs Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Prashant Bamb, Pradeep Jaiswal, MPs Bhagwat Karad, Sandipan Bhumare, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, and leaders Anuradha Chavan, Sanjana Jadhav, Vilas Bhumare were not present on the occasion.

----------

Upcoming NCC academy

After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, new NCC academy are planned in Ratnagiri and Mumbai, with initial work underway to identify suitable infrastructure and assets to expand training and leadership opportunities across Maharashtra.

----------

Committed to Nation-Building

“I feel proud to lay the foundation stone for the CSN Group NCC at Padegaon. With 35 NCC units, CSN is the ideal hub to empower youth and Naari Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2027.”

— Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General, NCC