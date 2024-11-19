Rs 13 lakh cash seized in Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The static surveillance team (SST), during vehicle inspections in the Aurangabad Central constituency, seized a cash of Rs 13 lakh, on Tuesday evening. At the old Octroi Checkpost, on the outskirts of Harsul village, Rs 11,21,910 was seized from one vehicle, while Rs 2,09,760 cash was procured from another vehicle on Jatwada Road. Meanwhile, the seized money has been deposited into the District Treasury Office.

The team was checking the vehicles passing through the outposts strictly. On Tuesday evening, cash over Rs 2 lakh was seized from the vehicle of Nabil Abdullah Binmazi, on Jatwada Road. Cash over Rs 11 lakh has been seized from the vehicle of Rajendra Bajirao Kolte at the Harsul Octroi Checkpost. Both of them claimed that the money was related to business. Hence they have been told to get their money back after showing proper evidence.