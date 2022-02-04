Rs 132 crore proposal for upgradation of BPMT course

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has submitted a proposal of Rs 132 crore to the directorate of medical education and research to upgrade the three-year degree course of Bachelor of Paramedical Technician (BPMT). More than 480 students, including 360 admissions and 120 internships, have been provided with a training center, lecture hall and hostel under one roof.

Information on location, measurement, layout, plan, detailed estimates and equipment from GMCHs at Aurangabad, Mumbai, Sangli, Latur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) through the Ministry of Minorities. Accordingly, a proposal of Rs 132 crore has been sent to the directorate for the construction of ground floor and five storey building worth Rs 110 crore, machinery worth Rs 22.17 crore and furniture worth Rs 6 crore for the hostel of students of BPMT students in GMCH. In order to ensure uniformity in the project of the nine selected colleges, the GMCH and Public Works Department has submitted a detailed report to the DMER, said dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar.

Need for a new medical college

The GMCH has 120 seats in 11 subjects and is the three-year BPMT course and a six-month internship course. For this, the need for an independent new medical college is being expressed by the experts. At present the professors at GMCH are conducting training and teaching of the BPMT students.