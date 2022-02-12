Rs 14,500 Cr to be spent on Nanded - Jalna Samruddhi Mahamarg belt

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will construct the Nanded to Jalna Samruddhi Mahamarg belt with the expense of Rs 14,500 crores. Out of the total land to be required for the completion of the belt, the joint measurement survey (JMS) of around 77 per cent land has been completed. In all, 2,200 hectares land will be acquired for this project, the sources said.

The length of the Mahamarg between Nanded and Jalna will be 179 kms going from 87 villages. The measurement of land in 67 villages has been completed.

The distance between Nanded and Jalna measuring 226 kms will be reduced to 179.8 kms through this highway and the travel time of 12 hours from Nanded to Mumbai will be reduced by half. The belt will include Parbhani (93 kms), Jalna (66.46 kms) and Nanded (19.82 kms).

MSRDC vice president and managing director Radhesham Mopalwar said that MSRDC set up a target to acquire the land within four months. The tender of the construction of the Mahamarg will be issued next month and the target to complete the work is 2024, he said.