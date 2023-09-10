Rs 150 Cr sanctioned to give new look to Sant Dnyaneshar Garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Tourism Department has sanctioned Rs 150 crore to change the face of Paithan-based Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden which was closed for the past many years.

A Project Management Consultancy (PMC) was selected for the renovation and beautification of the garden through the fund. The proposal was submitted to the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) to approve the PMC.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden was spread on 250 acres of land near Jayakwadi dam in Paithan. The garden which had very attractive fountains remained shut down for the past many years.

Because of this, the tourists who wish to visit the garden in Paithan cannot do that. There was a long pending demand from tourists and local people for its renovation and repair.

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre made a demand with the Government to make available funds instantly. The tourism department provided Rs 10 crore. The repair work is being undertaken through the tendering process from the fund.

A demand of fund of Rs 250 crore was made for the total to give a new look than just repair work. After discussion, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned. The Tourism Department made available the fund while the superintending office of CADA was entrusted with the responsibility for giving a new look to the garden.

The CADA office implemented the tendering process for PMC to prepare and get approved the project report for the garden’s renovation and beautification works. The PMC will also get done the work through the contractor. An agency was selected after holding the tendering process for the third time. The CADA office submitted the proposal to the Government through the executive director of Godavari Irrigation Development Corporation.