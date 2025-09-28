Rs 16 crore sanctioned to repair Waluj MIDC roads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industry Minister Uday Samant has sanctioned Rs 16 crore to repair damaged roads in Waluj MIDC after continuous heavy rains battered Marathwada’s industrial estates. MIDC officials briefed the minister during a review meeting in Sambhajinagar, following reports of severe rain damage.

--------------

Industries flooded, work disrupted

Torrential rain at midnight on Saturday flooded several units in Waluj MIDC, halting operations. Companies across Marathwada have lodged complaints with MIDC about waterlogging and losses. In Paithan industrial estate, five units were hit by downpours on September 22–23. Matrix Life Science saw its parking area waterlogged and called for drainage widening. Hindustan Composite reported water entering the premises but avoided major losses due to timely action. Meenakshi Agro Industries faced worker inconvenience due to flooding inside, while Mahesh Industries suffered damage to paperboard stock on September 25. Goods stored at Raj Board Mill were also spoiled by seepage.

--------------

Damage across multiple districts

In Additional Jalna MIDC (Phase 1), two power transformers burned out, while in Phase 2, rainwater blocked roads and disrupted traffic. In Nanded MIDC, floodwaters broke the company gate at Prashant Agro Tech, causing losses of around Rs 25 lakh. In Dharashiv’s Bhoom estate, rains washed away murum filling in front of Jai Kisan Industries, prompting a demand for a concrete drainage line. Similarly, murum filling near Yash Fabrication at Kalamb estate was also eroded.