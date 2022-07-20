Rs 1.63L stone from ATM in Wadgaon

Aurangabad, July 20:

An unidentified thief stole Rs 1.63 lakh from an ATM in Wadgaon Kolhati area after cutting it with a gas cutter. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

An ATM of union Bank is situated in Krishna Complex at Annabhau Sathe Chowk in Wadgaon Kolhati area. The shop owner complex owner Dhiraj Dake noticed that shutter of the ATM was tampered. When he realized the theft, he informed the agency which is maintaining the ATM officer Ramdas Chavan and Waluj MIDC police.

Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, head constable Rajendra Salunke, Shaikh Habib, Waluj MIDC PSI Sandeep Shinde, Babasaheb Kakade, fingerprint expert Abhijeet Khotkar, dog squad officers P G Sonawane, A V Mote, Datta Gadar and others rushed and inspected the spot.

The thief cut the machine with a gas cutter and stole Rs 1.63 lakh from it. PI Aghav said that there was no alarm system installed in this ATM and there was no guard appointed. The Waluj MIDC police said that the complainant had not come to the police station to lodge a complaint till late evening.