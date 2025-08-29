Rs 167 crore in E-challan fines in six years, Rs 132 crore still unpaid

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over the past six years, traffic police have issued 23.79 lakh e-challans, imposing fines totaling Rs 167.47 crore.

Yet, Rs 132 crore remains unpaid, raising serious questions about enforcement. Only 6.94 lakh drivers have cleared Rs 35.45 crore, leaving 15.78 lakh vehicles with pending fines. Two-wheelers are the biggest defaulters. Officials say their riders are more reckless than car drivers. By July-end, only four car drivers had fines above Rs 25,000 pending, while 4,940 two-wheeler riders owed over Rs 10,000 each. The e-challan system, introduced to curb corruption and ensure discipline, seems to have lost its deterrent effect. Despite police efforts, many drivers ignore penalties, reflecting a challenge in collecting dues and enforcing traffic rules effectively.

Year-Wise Fine Summary:

• 2019: Rs 3.36 crore fines; Rs 2.61 crore collected

• 2020: Rs 10.64 crore fines; collection rose slightly

• 2021: Rs 14.22 crore fines; Rs 5.87 crore collected

• 2022: Rs 26 crore fines imposed; collection lagged

• 2023: Nearly Rs 40 crore fines; pending dues over Rs 32 crore

• 2024: Rs 50 crore fines; only Rs 5 crore collected

• 2025 (so far): Action on 2 lakh vehicles; Rs 21 crore fines; Rs 1 crore collected