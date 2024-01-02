Rs 176 cr provided for health facilities of dist

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar said that Rs 176.55 crore was made available for health facilities of the district by the Central and State Governments.

She was speaking while reviewing government schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ayush Mission, Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Shabri Awas Yojana at the district collector's office on Tuesday. She said that housing and health facilities should be made available through the Central Government’s housing, health and Adivasi Development schemes.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Vikas Meena, project director Deokanya Bokde, deputy director of health Dr Bhushankumar Ramteke, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawle, district health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar and health officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Dr Paras Mandlecha were present at the briefing.

Dr Pawar said that the fund provided by the Central Government should be utilised fully.

“The targets given by Adivasi Development Department should be achieved and pending proposals of Shabri Awas Yojana should be cleared,” she added.

Grants from the State and Central Government have been distributed for the housing scheme. In all 1098 beneficiaries with land available have received government approval while the construction of 375 houses has been completed. The construction of 267 houses is in progress. District Lead Bank disbursed loan to 12,253 beneficiaries. The dream of owning a house of 13,351 citizens has been fulfilled. In this affordable housing scheme, the municipal Corporation has fixed five places. Construction orders have been given to contractors. The civic body is going to provide 11,120 houses to citizens.