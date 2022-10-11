Rs 18 crore revenue from auction of 11 stone mines

Aurangabad:

To prevent illegal mining in government stone mines in the district, the sand and mining department has auctioned these mines. A total of 11 out of 27 mines in Aurangabad, Gangapur tehsil have been auctioned in the tender process. The administration will get a revenue of Rs 18.30 crore in five years.

As per the criteria set by the government, the base price of the auction was fixed at Rs 600 per brass for stone mines. Only 11 mines have received response in the first process. So far no one has come forward for 16 mines in Adgaon, Apatgaon and Chittegaon area. The auction of these mines is pending. District minor mineral officer Kishore Ghodke said that the auction will be held soon.