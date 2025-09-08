Rs 1950 crore Kumbh Mela Development Plan presented to Deputy CM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, devotees will visit places like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ellora–Grishneshwar Temple, Shirdi, and Shani Shingnapur. To ensure smooth connectivity from the city to these pilgrimage sites, the municipal corporation, divisional, and district administration presented a time-bound development plan worth approximately ₹1,950 crore to deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

Shinde also reviewed measures implemented by the municipal corporation, including roads, water supply, sewage treatment, and free housing for people displaced during encroachment removal drives.

Shinde said, “The municipal corporation should increase their own revenue sources and enter agreements with MIDC to reuse treated sewage water.” The meeting, held at a hotel on Jalna Road, was attended by guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, zilla parishad CEO Ankit, Cidco Chief Administrator Jagdish Miniyar, Special Police Inspector General of Police (Special IGP) Virendra Mishra, police commissioner Praveen Pawar, superintendent of police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, among others.

Project details - 44 km stretch with 12 flyovers

The project covers 44.5 km, including Padegaon Road, Paithan Road, Beed Bypass, Jalna Road, Jalgaon Road, Cidco to Beed Bypass, as well as Mahavir Chowk flyover and an underpass near Amarpreet Hotel. A total of 12 flyovers will be constructed along this route.

Time-Bound Plan (₹ in crore)

2025-26: 390

2026-27: 1,170

2027-28: 390

Total: 1,950

Daily water supply from March 2026

Efforts are underway to provide daily water supply in the city by March 2026. The first stage of 26 MLD has already been implemented. The second stage of 200 MLD will start by the end of November, enabling alternate-day water supply. Daily water supply is expected by March-end, said municipal commissioner G Sreekanth. A loan of ₹822 crore will be taken to complete the water project. A sewage treatment project worth ₹830 crore is also underway and is expected to be completed by June.

Free housing for displaced people

Measures are underway to provide free houses to people displaced by encroachment removal drives. 150 houses will be provided by MHADA at a cost of ₹24 crore. Shinde also instructed that affordable housing should be made available to citizens through various housing schemes.