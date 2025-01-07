Rs 21.29 Cr scam: crime scene to be re-established

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police will re-establish the crime scene of a multi-crore scam related to the divisional sports complex, to understand the sequence of the case.

According to details, Harshkumar Kshirsagar had sent a letter directly to the Police Commissioner making serious allegations that the entire scam was committed by the Deputy Director.

There is an embezzling of Rs 21.29 crores of rupees of the government. Later, Harshkumar confessed that he had fabricated the letter on the advice of a friend and another accused B K Jeevan.

A tab, laptop and mobile phone were used in this scam. Therefore, to understand the sequence of events of the scam, the cyber police in the presence of panch will now understand the crime scene from Harshkumar.

Harshkumar, along with his mother Manisha, father Anil and maternal uncle Hitesh Ananda Shardul, were produced in court on Tuesday after their police custody ended.

PSI of the Economic Offences Wing Ashok Avchar, while appearing for the government, demanded judicial custody of the mother, father and maternal uncle. He also requested seven-day police custody, raising issues regarding Harshkumar's interrogation.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both sides (Government and accused), ordered Harshkumar to be kept in police custody until January 11.

Box

Information will be collected

--A crime scene of the scam will be established on how was the letterhead created

--Harsh Kumar will now be questioned on new issues. How was the fake letterhead used for net banking created? Which tab was used?

--Who helped for using the official language and format required for net banking permission in the letter?

-- A panchanama will be done about which App was used on the seized tab to make the letterhead, how was it done, how the deputy director's signature and stamps got on the letterhead and a demo will be taken before the cyber police and the panch.

--The bank has informed that more than six IP addresses were used for three e-mail IDs. All those tabs, laptops, computers, and mobiles will be verified.

Box

Letter 'Conspiracy' with own seal

Harshkumar sent a letter to the Commissioner of Police on December 25 stating that the scam was committed on the instructions of Deputy Director of Sports Sanjay Sabnis. It also mentioned where and when the money was given to him. However, during police interrogation, he indirectly confessed that he had written the letter on the instructions of Jeevan Vindada's friend and had committed the scam himself.

Box

Attempt to attract relative's daughter, tab & mobile seized from her

After receiving crores of rupees, the living conditions of Harshkumar and his family suddenly changed. His father reduced his business work, his mother quit her job as a security guard. Besides Arpita, he became close to a relative's daughter. Harshkumar gifted her an expensive tab and two mobiles.

Due to his sudden wealth (luxurious house, vehicles and high-class lifestyle), the girl's family also started to envy him. However, before their friendship could go to the next stage, his act was exposed and the young woman was saved from getting involved in a big scam. The police have confiscated all the three expensive items gifted by Harshkumar and recorded her statement.