Rs 2.35 lakh stolen from footwear shop in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified thieves broke into a footwear shop on the city’s main road and stole Rs 35 lakh in cash from the counter. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the theft occurred between 2.30 am and 3.30 am at Raj Footwear, located near Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk on the main road passing through Sillod city. The thieves entered the shop by breaking the channel gate in the side lane, then broke open the locker and took away Rs 2.35 lakh in cash. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras. Based on a complaint lodged by shop owner Sheikh Abdul Raouf (Andhari, currently staying at Jainoddin Colony, Sillod), a case has been registered at the Sillod City Police Station. The investigation is being conducted by police inspector Sheshrao Udar.