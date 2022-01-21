Rs 2390 crore development plan for Marathwada

-Major chunk of fund was spent on Covid in last 2 years

Aurangabad, Jan 21: In the forthcoming budget of the state, all the eight districts of Marathwada region had submitted development plans of Rs 1665.16 crore. Deputy chief minister and state finance minister Ajit Pawar hinted at granting funds of Rs 2390 crore for the year 2022-23 with an increase of Rs 725 crore on the demand of the public representatives on Friday in a meeting held through video conferencing.

For the past two years, most of the funds in the annual plans have been spent on Covid. As a result, development works in Marathwada have come to a halt. If the corona wave subsides, the funds in the annual plan may be spent on pending works. It was demanded that more funds should be provided for Nanded and Aurangabad districts. In addition to the Rs 295 crore sanctioned for Osmanabad district, it was also demanded that the deducted funds of Rs 20 crore should be received at the district level. According to sources, Pawar assured that further decisions will be taken after discussion with the CM.

Extra funding required

District collector Sunil Chavan submitted a plan of Rs 500 crore with an additional demand of Rs 184.16 crore. Of this Rs 19.25 crore have been demanded for agriculture, Rs 11.74 crore for rural development, Rs 69.75 crore for social services, Rs 17.53 crore for irrigation and flood control, Rs 118.47 crore for non-conventional energy, Rs 11.95 crore for transport and Rs 32 crores for general financial services.

District wise provision in Marathwada

District Provision

Aurangabad- Rs 385

Jalna- Rs 275

Parbhani- Rs 240

Nanded- Rs 375

Beed- Rs 360

Latur - Rs 290

Osmanabad - Rs 295

Hingoli- Rs 170

Total: Rs 2390