Rs 25 K fine imposed on 5 colleges each for delaying result data

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 against each of the five colleges within its jurisdiction on Tuesday for the delay in sending result data.

It may be noted that the university conducted B A, B Com and BSc first and second-year examinations in April-May 2025 as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 syllabus.

The students were allotted home colleges as examination centres while colleges were asked to do a ‘home assessment’ of answer books and submit the students' marks to the university within the given deadline for the final declaration of the result on time.

However, five colleges failed to submit the data of assessed answer books. This delayed the declaration of the result.

Bamu withheld the result of more than 500 students of these colleges. The students and parents were worried over this delay.

An urgent meeting of the BoEE was held on Tuesday. The BoEE members recommended action against those colleges responsible for the delay of the result.

As per the resolution passed in the meeting, the principal of each college was asked to give an undertaking stating that such a mistake would not be repeated in future. A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on each of the five colleges.

Box

Name of college

The names of the five colleges which face the action are as follows;

--Jawahar Shikshan Sanstha’s Vaidyanath College of Arts, Commerce and Science (Parli, Beed).

--Jai Bhavani Shikshan Prasark Mandal’s College of Arts and Science (Patoda, Beed)

--Jagdamba Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s Renuka Senior College of Arts and Science (Mantha, Jalna)

--Shri Dutta Shikshan Prasarak Mandal’s College of Arts and Science (Ashti, Beed)

--Shri S B College of Science (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)