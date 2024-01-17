Rs 3 Cr fund sanctioned for Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher and Technical Education Department of the State Government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 3 crore fund for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi said that the Study Centre’s works of research, promotion and propagation of the life and performance of Shivaji Maharaj along with the creating literature would get impetus with the sanctioning of the fund.

The orders of the Higher and Technical Education Department states that the fund is being sanctioned on the basis of certain conditions. The university will have to provide the required manpower to the Study Centre from its approved staffing pattern as no new post would be allowed to be created.

The fund will be kept in the fixed deposit in a nationalised bank and its interest will be used for the function of the study centre.

“No other fund will be provided to the university which if wants any fund, should generate it from its own resources. The revenue generated through courses and training can be used for the centre. The university will have to submit the audit report to the director of higher education (Pune) from time to time,” it was mentioned in the orders. The director of the higher education department will have to make available the fund to the university.

Meanwhile, the then VC Dr Pramod Yeole met Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil seeking fund for the study centre. Also, the then registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile submitted a proposal to the secretary of Higher and Technical Education Dr Vikaschandra Rastogi on September 6, 2023, for the fund. Dr Rajesh Ragade is the director of the centre currently.