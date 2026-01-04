Rs 3 lakh dowry demand; Woman files complaint against husband and in-laws

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 23-year-old woman, Mayuri Hiwale of Tiranga Colony, Pandharpur, filed a complaint on January 3 against her husband Ajay Hiwale and four in-laws for mental and physical harassment, verbal abuse, suspicion of character, and dowry demand. Married on February 12, 2023, in Patoda, she faced abuse within three months, including Rs 3 lakh demanded for a water filter. Her husband, a driver, often returned home drunk and assaulted her. After her husband’s absence and verbal abuse during a court hearing on November 28, she has been staying at her parents’ home with her child. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law Alka, brother-in-law Shatrughna, and sister-in-law Swati Salve.